476 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Melius began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,912,390. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $91.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of -54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

