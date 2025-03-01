679 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tull Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $438.37 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $376.14 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.65.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

