685 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Purchased by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $335.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $363.85 and its 200-day moving average is $304.63. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Marathon Capitl raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.13.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

