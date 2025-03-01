704 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Sims Investment Management LLC

Sims Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Sims Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 485.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 14,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $598.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.49. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $478.25 and a 12 month high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.