72,492 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,244,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies
In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.65, for a total transaction of $376,878.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,383.80. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $206.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $265.74.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.
