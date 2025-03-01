8,636 Shares in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Bought by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 79.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Barclays raised Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

RHI stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.72%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

