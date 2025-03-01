a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $151.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $33.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 487.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

