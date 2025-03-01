AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $2.72. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 1,407,442 shares trading hands.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 11.3 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $765.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.42.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.
