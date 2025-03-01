ABCMETA Price Down 93.9% Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $491.21 and approximately $1.09 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 93.9% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00003868 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00024368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00004290 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000325 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.