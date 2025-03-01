Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

