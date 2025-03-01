Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Lowered to $44.50 at Bank of America

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $50.00 to $44.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $29.98 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,811,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,258,000 after acquiring an additional 454,044 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 713.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 97,235 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $14,097,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $1,616,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

