ADG Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $9.38 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

ADG Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 163,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,380,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 8.3% of ADG Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

