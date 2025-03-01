ADG Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ADG Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.2% of ADG Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,016,000 after buying an additional 734,412 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $142,774,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,868,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,797,000 after buying an additional 440,218 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $214.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

