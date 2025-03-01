Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Adobe by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Adobe by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $438.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $439.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.24. The firm has a market cap of $190.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.75 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.88.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

