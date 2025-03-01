Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Onefund LLC

Onefund LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Onefund LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus set a $160.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

