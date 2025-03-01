Advisor OS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intel by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $393,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 28.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865,308 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 27.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422,136 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 224.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $244,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

