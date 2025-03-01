Aew Capital Management L P Has $108,000 Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 145.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,936,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,346,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after buying an additional 1,033,485 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in STAG Industrial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,670,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,303,000 after buying an additional 442,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,169,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,883,000 after buying an additional 227,629 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,063,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,588,000 after buying an additional 175,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE STAG opened at $36.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. Equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.27%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

