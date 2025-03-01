Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 117.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGYS. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Agilysys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Agilysys stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.65.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William David Wood III sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $250,598.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,082.09. This represents a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 729 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $97,693.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,148.95. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,844,292 over the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

