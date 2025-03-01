Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000,000. This represents a 25.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $86,735.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,334.65. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,992 shares of company stock worth $9,633,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

