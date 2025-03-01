Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Sells 434,800 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,330,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 434,800 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 5.6% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned about 0.18% of Visa worth $1,053,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Visa by 10.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $566,153,000 after acquiring an additional 199,440 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,242,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 11.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in Visa by 26.9% during the third quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.96.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $363.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $674.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.34.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,885 shares of company stock worth $19,161,447. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

