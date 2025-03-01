Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Position Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 29,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 83,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.38. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

