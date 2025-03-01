Alignment Healthcare’s (ALHC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,RTT News reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.50. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In related news, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 14,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $213,945.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,726.30. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hyong Kim sold 62,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $763,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 470,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,051.20. This trade represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,002 shares of company stock worth $5,772,726. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

