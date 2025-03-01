Alignment Healthcare’s (ALHC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,RTT News reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALHC
Alignment Healthcare Price Performance
Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare
In related news, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 14,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $213,945.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,726.30. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hyong Kim sold 62,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $763,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 470,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,051.20. This trade represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,002 shares of company stock worth $5,772,726. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alignment Healthcare
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.