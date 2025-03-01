Allodium Investment Consultants LLC Invests $228,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drystone LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $42,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Apple by 88.9% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apple to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Apple stock opened at $241.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.