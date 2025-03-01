Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $617.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.88 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $137.18 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $131.57 and a one year high of $397.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.33 and its 200 day moving average is $210.46.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total transaction of $2,429,341.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 603,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,002,415.66. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMR

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.