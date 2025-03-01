Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $617.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.88 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $137.18 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $131.57 and a one year high of $397.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.33 and its 200 day moving average is $210.46.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total transaction of $2,429,341.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 603,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,002,415.66. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMR

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Earnings History for Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.