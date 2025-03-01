Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) COO Scott Lish Sells 23,183 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) COO Scott Lish sold 23,183 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $278,891.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 844,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,159,262.82. This trade represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Lish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphatec alerts:

On Thursday, February 6th, Scott Lish sold 27,453 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $315,434.97.

Alphatec Price Performance

ATEC stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $176.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 224,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $6,668,000. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

View Our Latest Report on Alphatec

About Alphatec

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.