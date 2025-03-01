Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 838,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,370,000 after buying an additional 529,308 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 52.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.76 and its 200 day moving average is $223.11. STERIS plc has a one year low of $197.82 and a one year high of $248.24.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

