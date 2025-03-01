Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRB. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

