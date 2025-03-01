Amalgamated Bank Sells 219 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of Eagle Materials worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth $222,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Eagle Materials by 40.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $288,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $226.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.44 and a 1-year high of $321.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.57 and a 200-day moving average of $269.81.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Nicolais bought 310 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,650.80. The trade was a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Citigroup cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.