Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.44.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

AMP stock opened at $537.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

