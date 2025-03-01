Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,571,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,195,302,000 after purchasing an additional 106,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,377,094,000 after buying an additional 135,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after buying an additional 1,189,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,388,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,640,000 after buying an additional 665,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,981,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,364,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $229.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.57 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The firm has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

