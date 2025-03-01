Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT at $51.43

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.43.

PLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 37,735 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $961,487.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,000.28. The trade was a 37.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,768.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,146,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after buying an additional 1,084,890 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 476,662 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,100.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 389,577 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 567,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 323,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $6,702,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

