Analysts Set Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) PT at $13.17

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHTX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $4.85 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $269.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
Further Reading
