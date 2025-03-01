Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.32. The company has a market cap of $144.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

