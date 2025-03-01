Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Winmark worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Winmark by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 15,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 65,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of WINA stock opened at $336.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.82. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $328.01 and a 1-year high of $431.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $381.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.28.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.05). Winmark had a net margin of 49.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

