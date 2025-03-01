Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 21,665 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,665 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,093 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,911,000 after purchasing an additional 544,889 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,937,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,788,000 after purchasing an additional 306,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,700,000 after purchasing an additional 238,222 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,507,000 after purchasing an additional 231,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $63.38 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,237.38. This trade represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

