Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,800 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,980.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,576,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,207 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.73. The stock has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

