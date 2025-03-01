Anfield Capital Management LLC Buys 1,286 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 44,122 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 178,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

