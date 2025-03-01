Anfield Capital Management LLC Buys 64,659 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,659 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 81.7% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jan Skvarka bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,227.72. This trade represents a 67.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ingmar Bruns purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,514.12. This represents a 120.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.24.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $147.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

