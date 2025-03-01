Anfield Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Anfield Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMARFree Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth $793,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000.

NYSEARCA GMAR opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $40.34.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

