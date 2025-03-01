Anfield Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1,076.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 152,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $120,395,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

NYSE:SQM opened at $38.36 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

