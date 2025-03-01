Angela M. Aman Acquires 2,797 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) CEO Angela M. Aman acquired 2,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $99,153.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,153.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KRC stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4,454.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 24.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 19.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

