Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,698.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,698.33 ($33.93).

Several research firms recently commented on AAL. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,160 ($27.16) to GBX 2,190 ($27.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.41) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 22,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,388 ($30.03), for a total transaction of £542,267.04 ($681,925.35). Also, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 297 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,348 ($29.53) per share, with a total value of £6,973.56 ($8,769.57). 9.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,336 ($29.38) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,657.60 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,813 ($35.37). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,420.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,345.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.

