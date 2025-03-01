ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.12-6.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $756-776 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $724.88 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.13. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.53 and a beta of 0.74.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $418,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,617,769.72. This trade represents a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,540. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $584,009. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

