Ann Wong Acquires 3,500 Shares of Global Dividend Growth Split Corp (TSE:GDV.A) Stock

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp (TSE:GDV.A – Get Free Report) Director Ann Wong purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$37,800.00.
Global Dividend Growth Split Price Performance
