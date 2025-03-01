Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.88, but opened at $10.37. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 107,830 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Terry J. Rosen purchased 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $201,564.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,554,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,001,348.80. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,704. This trade represents a 238.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.38 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,523,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,471,000 after buying an additional 45,497 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 146,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

