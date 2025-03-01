Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 153.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 1,760.00% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMBP. Bank of America downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.90 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $3.10 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.35 target price (down previously from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.