Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Scotiabank

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $9.18 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $929.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.25%.

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,391.65. This trade represents a 16.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 56,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,337,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 140,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 97,642 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 76,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 91,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

