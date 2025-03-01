ARN Media Limited (ASX:A1N) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

ARN Media Limited (ASX:A1N – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
ARN Media Price Performance
ARN Media Company Profile
ARN Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in Australia and Hong Kong. The company operates through Australian Radio Network, HK Outdoor, and Investments segments. It owns and operates Australian Radio Network under the KIIS, Pure Gold, iHeartRadio, iHeartPodcast, and CADA brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARN Media
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for ARN Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARN Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.