Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,600 shares, a growth of 1,078.2% from the January 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,990,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Price Performance

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

