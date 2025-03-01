ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASX stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

